The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 1, 2016

The Heard

The Falcon curates a lesson in hip-hop history for A Night Called Quest

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge low_end_theory.jpg
That new album from A Tribe Called Quest is pretty great, but it’s a drop in the bucket when you look at Tribe’s back catalog and where they fit in the grand scheme of hip-hop. Delve into some deep cuts at the Falcon as DJ BNYN provides a history lesson with a retrospective night devoted to classic hip-hop ranging from the '70s to now. Remember to wipe your feet really good on the rhythm rug, and if you feel the urge to freak, do the jitterbug. Red and green bodypaint optional, but if you can make it work, hey.

10 p.m. Friday; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; facebook.com/thefalconbar
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    A Night Called Quest @ The Falcon

    • Fri., Dec. 2, 10 p.m. free

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White supremacist fliers posted around UCF campus Read More

  2. Study says Orlando is fifth riskiest city in U.S. for HIV Read More

  3. Authorities believe man who stole bucket of gold worth $1.6 million is hiding in Orlando Read More

  4. Video reveals behind-the-scenes magic of Disney's new drone show Read More

  5. The Bear and Peacock Brewstillery officially opens tonight in Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation