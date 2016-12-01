The Falcon curates a lesson in hip-hop history for A Night Called Quest

click to enlarge
That new album from A Tribe Called Quest is pretty great, but it’s a drop in the bucket when you look at Tribe’s back catalog and where they fit in the grand scheme of hip-hop. Delve into some deep cuts at the Falcon as DJ BNYN provides a history lesson with a retrospective night devoted to classic hip-hop ranging from the '70s to now. Remember to wipe your feet really good on the rhythm rug, and if you feel the urge to freak, do the jitterbug. Red and green bodypaint optional, but if you can make it work, hey.
10 p.m. Friday; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; facebook.com/thefalconbar