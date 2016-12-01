Ric Flair, the cast of 'Stranger Things' and more return to Spooky Empire this weekend

click to enlarge
Hurricane Matthew may have done a number on your roof, but it's nothing compared to the chaos it wreaked on Spooky Empire. The annual horror convention had the bad luck to be scheduled for the very weekend that Matthew hit the area, and ended up having to cancel with barely any notice. Many attendees from out of town were stuck in their non-refundable hotel rooms, deprived of their planned photo ops, zombie walks and parties. It was a big blow to Spooky, which is a labor of love run by a small cabal of horror fans who lack the deep pockets of, say, Informa, the multinational corporation that owns MegaCon. Luckily, most of the biggest names for the canceled October con are returning for this make-up date, including the Stranger Things
kids and wrestling legend Ric Flair. Plus, they've managed to add a few luminaries like the one and only Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. If Spooky Empire took place in any other town, Hurricane Matthew might have sounded its death knell, but here in Orlando, where Halloween is practically a year-round event, this rescheduling should be just a minor inconvenience.
2 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday-Sunday | Orange County Convention Center, West Concourse, 9800 International Drive | 954-258-7852 | spookyempire.com
| $35-$75