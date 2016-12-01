The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 1, 2016

The Gist

Ric Flair, the cast of 'Stranger Things' and more return to Spooky Empire this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge gal_spooky_empire.jpg
Hurricane Matthew may have done a number on your roof, but it's nothing compared to the chaos it wreaked on Spooky Empire. The annual horror convention had the bad luck to be scheduled for the very weekend that Matthew hit the area, and ended up having to cancel with barely any notice. Many attendees from out of town were stuck in their non-refundable hotel rooms, deprived of their planned photo ops, zombie walks and parties. It was a big blow to Spooky, which is a labor of love run by a small cabal of horror fans who lack the deep pockets of, say, Informa, the multinational corporation that owns MegaCon. Luckily, most of the biggest names for the canceled October con are returning for this make-up date, including the Stranger Things kids and wrestling legend Ric Flair. Plus, they've managed to add a few luminaries like the one and only Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. If Spooky Empire took place in any other town, Hurricane Matthew might have sounded its death knell, but here in Orlando, where Halloween is practically a year-round event, this rescheduling should be just a minor inconvenience.

2 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday-Sunday | Orange County Convention Center, West Concourse, 9800 International Drive | 954-258-7852 | spookyempire.com | $35-$75


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Spooky Empire @ Orange County Convention Center

    • Fri., Dec. 2, 2 p.m., Sat., Dec. 3, 12 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 4, 12 p.m. $35-$75
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White supremacist fliers posted around UCF campus Read More

  2. Authorities believe man who stole bucket of gold worth $1.6 million is hiding in Orlando Read More

  3. Study says Orlando is fifth riskiest city in U.S. for HIV Read More

  4. Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer has reached his final form Read More

  5. Video reveals behind-the-scenes magic of Disney's new drone show Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation