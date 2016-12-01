Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Bloggytown

Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer has reached his final form

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER
  • Photo via Twitter
Seems like yesterday when Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer announced to the world that he would be growing a beard on his iconically polished and otherwise undisturbed face.

Now it would appear that Buddy Dyer has reached his final form.

Last night, Dyer posted his final beard photo to Twitter (see below), which shows a month's worth of effort all in the name of Movember, the annual nationwide event where people sport facial hair to raise awareness for men's health issues.
While we commend our mayor for committing to an entire month of walking around with a speckled chin scarf, he clearly trimmed that thing– which isn't against the rules, but we were really hoping for a full on Tormund Giantsbane beard.

To show the rate of growth, here's a photo from November 16, when Dyer first announced his pledge to Movember. As you can see, not a lot has changed ...
PHOTO VIA TWITTER
  • Photo via Twitter
And here's what we we believe Dyer would look like if he didn't tinker with his beard all month ...
An artist's rendition of a possible Dyer beard.
  • An artist's rendition of a possible Dyer beard.
Regardless, we'd like to give a genuine hat tip to Buddy Dyer for following through with Movember, and raising awareness for a great cause.

We encourage him to keep the stubble, and grow that puppy out. It's what the people deserve.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White supremacist fliers posted around UCF campus Read More

  2. Authorities believe man who stole bucket of gold worth $1.6 million is hiding in Orlando Read More

  3. Study says Orlando is fifth riskiest city in U.S. for HIV Read More

  4. Video reveals behind-the-scenes magic of Disney's new drone show Read More

  5. St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation