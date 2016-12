click image Photo via Sylvan Lacue/Facebook

Miami MC Sylvan Lacue (aka QuESt) is emblematic of the changing face of Miami hip-hop, bringing a more adventurous sonic palette and lyrical flow to the table. Lacue's national "Loner" tour rolls into Backbooth tonight, a chance for local audiences to see for themselves why Lacue was an XXL Freshman 2015 nominee Sylvan Lacue headlines Backbooth tonight with IEKNOWS, Devin More, Rebels of Paradise and Rautch. Music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10