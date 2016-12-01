Freak-folk maestro Ray Brazen headlines Illuminated Paths

click to enlarge Fjshwjfe

Local cassette label Illuminated Paths straddles two separate aesthetic sensibilities: No. 1, a highfalutin "art for art's sake" approach to the selection of artists to release, regardless of commercial possibilities or genre restrictions; No. 2, a good ol' American work ethic, with multiple new titles being released weekly and otherwise unheard music disseminated far and wide. Vaporwave, noise, ambient, hip-hop and outsider folk are all on the IP release list. On Friday night, the usually nebulous online IP collective will manifest at Uncle Lou's for a show that will be nothing less than a deeply weird human mixtape. Headlining is our very own freak-folk maestro and oddball legend Ray Brazen, along with the ADD pop-culture blender electro of Polykarp, Byson's shimmering, downtempo sample-soundscapes, and the dark synth torch songs of Tampa's Fjshwjfe.Friday | with Ray Brazen, Polykarp, Byson, Fjshwjfe | 9 p.m. | Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $3