Thursday, December 1, 2016

Florida has second best drivers in the country, says horribly misinformed study

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MORRIS.GSR750/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via morris.gsr750/Instagram
Here's something you never thought you'd hear - a study has named Florida drivers the second best in the country. That's right, a study says Florida is filled with amazing drivers. Congratulations.

The study, done by insurance website QuoteWizard, was conducted by calculating total accidents, speeding tickets, DUI, citations, and fatalities.

According to their study, Florida, which was only beat out by Rhode Island, has a very low number of traffic citations. And Orlando is the top city attributing to Florida being such good drivers.
click to enlarge country_map_rough_v3.png
This directly contradicts a study done back in August that called Florida the worst state for drivers. Florida is also currently home to the most dangerous highway in the U.S., Interstate 4.

The study seemed to also leave out the fact that Orlando is the most dangerous city in the U.S. for pedestrians and has the highest fatality rate for bicyclists, according to the CDC.

Oh, and don't forget this cringe-worthy compilation of Floridians not understanding how traffic lights work.

So, how did Florida rank so high on the list with all that evidence to the contrary? One explanation is that the study didn't take the almost 1/4 of Florida that drives uninsured into account.

Either that or no one from QuoteWizard has ever driven in the Sunshine State.

