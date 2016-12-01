Tip Jar

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Disney's progressive monorail dinner series starts tomorrow

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT
  • Image courtesy Walt Disney World Resort
Beyond announcing the new fine arts festival that will grace Epcot early next year (which will include food, of course), Disney is taking great pains to develop its reputation as a dining destination, as if the foodie's Fantasyland at Disney Springs wasn't enough.

Starting tomorrow and continuing through the end of December, there's a new way to experience some of Disney hotels' best restaurants: a progressive dinner on the monorail.

The "Highway in the Sky Dine-Around," as it's called, will shuttle guests around the property for a five-course dinner at three of the property's flagship hotels: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

The evening begins at The Wave at the Contemporary Resort, and then you're whisked off to the Polynesian Resort for apps and cocktails. Next, there's an entree with wine pairing at Citricos at the Grand Floridian, and dessert and coffee at the Contemporary's terrace, where you'll arrive just in time to watch the fireworks display over Cinderella castle.

The event will take place almost every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday night in December (but not Dec. 23 or 31), and tickets are $150, with gratuity and valet parking included.

Make reservations here.

