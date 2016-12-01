Bloggytown

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Deadline to apply for $1 million fund for groups helping after Pulse is Dec. 2

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 5:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Local groups focused on the communities affected by the Pulse tragedy have until this Friday, Dec. 2, to apply for about $1.4 million in grants from the Contigo Fund.

The fund wants grant proposals from organizations focusing on the LGBTQ Latinx community, which was hit the hardest by the mass shooting this summer that killed 49 people and injured more than 50. Contigo, which means "with you" in Spanish, is a collection of donations from funders like the Ford Foundation, Open Society Foundations, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Arcus Foundation, Annie E. Casey Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Executives’ Alliance to Expand Opportunities for Boys and Men of Color and Our Fund Foundation.

"This attack had a devastating effect on two communities, Latinx and LGBTQ, which were already struggling for recognition and acceptance," says Marco Antonio Quiroga, program director for the Contigo Fund, in a statement. "It exposed many needs in Central Florida’s diverse communities that had gone unmet. Our mission is to change that permanently and support those most marginalized on their journey of healing and empowerment."

Apply to the Contigo Fund here.

