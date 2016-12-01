Thursday, December 1, 2016
B-52's bring their 'Love Shack' to Hard Rock Live this Saturday
Posted
By Marimar Toledo
on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 8:00 AM
click to enlarge
The B-52's will be transforming the Hard Rock Live into a makeshift "Love Shack" this Saturday.
Making art pop sounds since 1976, the group is known for tracks like the theme song for Rocko's Modern Life
, creating the single "The Chosen One" for Pokémon: The Movie 2000
and singing as the live band in The Flintstones
live action film.
Their latest album, Funplex
, was released in 2008 and since then the group has continued touring around the U.S. including a co-headliner tour with The Go-Go's
and 2015 summer tour with Tears for Fears
, The English Beat
and The Psychedelic Furs.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets
are on sale from $30 to $55.
Tags: b-52s, hard rock, hard rock live, b52s, funplex, Image