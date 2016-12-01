The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 1, 2016

The Heard

B-52's bring their 'Love Shack' to Hard Rock Live this Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_b-52s.jpg

The B-52's will be transforming the Hard Rock Live into a makeshift "Love Shack" this Saturday.

Making art pop sounds since 1976, the group is known for tracks like the theme song for Rocko's Modern Life, creating the single "The Chosen One" for Pokémon: The Movie 2000 and singing as the live band in The Flintstones live action film.

Their latest album, Funplex, was released in 2008 and since then the group has continued touring around the U.S. including a co-headliner tour with The Go-Go's and 2015 summer tour with Tears for Fears, The English Beat and The Psychedelic Furs.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale from $30 to $55.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White supremacist fliers posted around UCF campus Read More

  2. Authorities believe man who stole bucket of gold worth $1.6 million is hiding in Orlando Read More

  3. Study says Orlando is fifth riskiest city in U.S. for HIV Read More

  4. Video reveals behind-the-scenes magic of Disney's new drone show Read More

  5. The Bear and Peacock Brewstillery officially opens tonight in Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation