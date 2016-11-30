Video reveals behind-the-scenes magic of Disney's new drone show

From now until January 8, 300 drones will be taking over the skies above Disney Springs, and today Disney decided to shed a little light on exactly how this happens.Loyal Pyczynski, R&D Imagineer at Walt Disney Imagineering, says in the the video above the inspiration behind Disney's new drone show came from a scene in the moviehere hundreds of birthday lanterns were released over the Kingdom of Corona."In that movie, there's now this iconic scene where we have thousands of floating lanterns flying above the Kingdom of Corona," says Pyczynski. "As soon as we saw that, our R&D imagineers were just trying to understand and ideate how we could bring that iconic scene to life.”The new “Starbright Holidays – An Intel Collaboration” show can be seen every night at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. near the Disney Springs waterfront.