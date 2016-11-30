The Bear and Peacock Brewstillery officially opens tonight in Winter Park

-
Bear and Pecock Brewstillery | photo by Rob Bartlett
At long last, the Bear & Peacock Brewstillery holds its grand opening
tonight in Winter Park.
We told you when they went into soft opening mode
after moving into the State Auto Body complex on North Orange Avenue, and we featured them in our 2016 Beer Issue
on Nov. 9. Now, finally, the brewery-distillery combo is officially celebrating their new digs.
Join them tonight 5-11 p.m. at 1228 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park, to taste their nine new brews (including three IPAs) and cocktails made with their own spirits, as well as music by Jeff Licona and the Licona Music Group and snacks by the Bem Bom Food Truck.
image via the Brewstillery on Facebook