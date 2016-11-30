Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Bloggytown

Study says Orlando is fifth riskiest city in U.S. for HIV

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo provided by City of Orlando
Orlando has just been diagnosed as one of top 10 cities in the U.S. with the highest risk of contracting HIV.

The city is considered the fifth riskiest city, according to a new study from GetTested.com, an at-home STD testing company.

The study used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find cities with a minimum population of 50,000 people and rates reflecting a new diagnosis per 100,000 up to the year 2014, which also includes surrounding counties.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GETTESTED/TWITTER
  • Photo via GetTested/Twitter
Oddly enough, nine out of ten cities where Americans diagnosed with HIV mostly live are in the South. Besides Orlando, two other Florida cities were in the top ten, with Miami coming in at two, and Jacksonville at nine.

According to GetTested, 80% of Americans who are infected don't know and won't get tested. For more information from GetTested, click here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White supremacist fliers posted around UCF campus Read More

  2. Authorities believe man who stole bucket of gold worth $1.6 million is hiding in Orlando Read More

  3. St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy Read More

  4. A manatee is currently stuck in a storm drain in Jacksonville Read More

  5. Norwegian airline will soon launch direct flights from Orlando to Paris Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation