Study says Orlando is fifth riskiest city in U.S. for HIV

click to enlarge
Photo provided by City of Orlando
Orlando has just been diagnosed as one of top 10 cities in the U.S. with the highest risk of contracting HIV.
The city is considered the fifth riskiest city, according to a new study from GetTested.com
an at-home STD testing company.
The study used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find cities with a minimum population of 50,000 people and rates reflecting a new diagnosis per 100,000 up to the year 2014, which also includes surrounding counties.
click to enlarge
Photo via GetTested/Twitter
Oddly enough, nine out of ten cities where Americans diagnosed with HIV mostly live are in the South. Besides Orlando, two other Florida cities were in the top ten, with Miami coming in at two, and Jacksonville at nine.
According to GetTested, 80% of Americans who are infected don't know and won't get tested. For more information from GetTested, click here.