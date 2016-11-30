The Heard

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Sheryl Crow coming to Dr. Phillips Center in 2017

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 10:50 AM

Nine-time grammy-winner and acclaimed singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow will perform at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts as part of the Morgan Stanley Moments series.

Sheryl Crow is to play at Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Crow has sold more than 50 million albums around the world and has performed duets with Sting and Mick Jagger. She has released eight studio albums, a Greatest Hits collection, as well as a Christmas album. Currently, Crow is still touring of her first country album Feels Like Home, released back in September of 2013.

Tickets go on sale to Dr. Phillips members at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and to the public at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 2 and start at $49.50.

So far, Bernadette Peters, Smokey Robinson and Billy Crystal have also been announced for the upcoming Morgan Stanley Moments series.  

