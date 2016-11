click image Photo via Damez/Facebook

Damez

Local jazz combo Leisure Chief is presenting a hip-hop showcase tonight at Will's where they'll throw down live with a diverse group of MCs and DJs in a series of soundclash jams. The lineup for the night includes Damez and the Giant Peach, Purple Kloud, BTrue and Dj'Cub.Showcase kicks off at 9 p.m. tonight at Will's Pub. Cover is $5