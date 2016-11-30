Florida as a serious identity theft problem, says study

click to enlarge Photo by Colin via Wikimedia Commons

In the past 15 years, identity theft and fraud have beento The Federal Trade Commission. Remember when 63,000 students and staff at UCF had theirin a massive data breach?Well, today Florida was ranked as the third state most susceptible to these two crimes for 2016.A study byshows Florida as the overall third state with these two crimes. Their in-depth analysis looked at six key metrics ranging from “identity-theft complaints per capita” to “average loss amount due to fraud.”Florida's total score was 77.22 falling short after the District of Columbia and California.Identity-Theft Complaints per CapitaAvg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity TheftFraud & Other Complaints per CapitaAvg. Loss Amount Due to FraudState Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit ReportsIdentity-Theft Passport ProgramAccording to Identity Theft Resource Center's most recentthere have been 901 breaches with access to 34 million records so far this year and for the past 15 years, Identity theft has consecutively been the top complaint to The Federal Trade Commission.For tips on avoiding identity theft & fraud as well as more data analysts found,