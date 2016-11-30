Florida as a serious identity theft problem, says study

click to enlarge
In the past 15 years, identity theft and fraud have been top complaints
to The Federal Trade Commission. Remember when 63,000 students and staff at UCF had their social security numbers stolen
in a massive data breach?
Well, today Florida was ranked as the third state most susceptible to these two crimes for 2016.
A study by Wallethub
shows Florida as the overall third state with these two crimes. Their in-depth analysis looked at six key metrics ranging from “identity-theft complaints per capita” to “average loss amount due to fraud.”
Florida's total score was 77.22 falling short after the District of Columbia and California.
1st –
Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita
15th –
Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft
1st –
Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita
23rd –
Avg. Loss Amount Due to Fraud
25th –
State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports
1st –
Identity-Theft Passport Program
According to Identity Theft Resource Center's most recent data breach report
there have been 901 breaches with access to 34 million records so far this year and for the past 15 years, Identity theft has consecutively been the top complaint to The Federal Trade Commission.
For tips on avoiding identity theft & fraud as well as more data analysts found, click here.