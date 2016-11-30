Copper Rocket hosts a fundraiser for Audubon Center for Birds of Prey with real live birds

click to enlarge
-
Mark Coleman
-
Is this owl sleepy, angry or drunk? If you can pull off all three at once, you can come work with us any time, Mr. Owl.
Have you ever been three or four rounds into a drinking session and thought, “I wish there were some live birds in this bar that I could learn about”? Well, that’s weird, but the Copper Rocket has you covered at this fundraiser. Handlers from the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey bring over some of their favorite squawk-beasts for an educational presentation. In the middle of a bar. What could go wrong? Probably want to leave your pet mice at home for this one.
7-10 p.m. Wednesday; The Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland; $3-$5; letsmakeitathing.com