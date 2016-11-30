The Gist

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Copper Rocket hosts a fundraiser for Audubon Center for Birds of Prey with real live birds

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge Is this owl sleepy, angry or drunk? If you can pull off all three at once, you can come work with us any time, Mr. Owl. - MARK COLEMAN
  • Mark Coleman
  • Is this owl sleepy, angry or drunk? If you can pull off all three at once, you can come work with us any time, Mr. Owl.
Have you ever been three or four rounds into a drinking session and thought, “I wish there were some live birds in this bar that I could learn about”? Well, that’s weird, but the Copper Rocket has you covered at this fundraiser. Handlers from the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey bring over some of their favorite squawk-beasts for an educational presentation. In the middle of a bar. What could go wrong? Probably want to leave your pet mice at home for this one.

7-10 p.m. Wednesday; The Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland; $3-$5; letsmakeitathing.com
