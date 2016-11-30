Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Bloggytown

Bill seeks to end 'Tampon Tax' in Florida

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 11:36 AM

click image PHOTO VIA TIMOTHY TAKEMOTO/FLICKR
  • Photo via Timothy Takemoto/Flickr

Following the lead of other states, a South Florida House member filed a proposal Tuesday to create a sales-tax exemption for feminine hygiene products. The bill, (HB 63), filed by Rep. Katie Edwards, D-Plantation, for consideration during the 2017 legislative session, calls for a tax exemption on the sales of products such as tampons, sanitary napkins and pantiliners. Similar proposals to eliminate what has become known as the "tampon tax" have moved forward in other states. For example, the Council of State Governments reported in June that tax exemptions on feminine hygiene products had recently passed in New York, Connecticut and Illinois.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White supremacist fliers posted around UCF campus Read More

  2. Authorities believe man who stole bucket of gold worth $1.6 million is hiding in Orlando Read More

  3. St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy Read More

  4. A manatee is currently stuck in a storm drain in Jacksonville Read More

  5. Norwegian airline will soon launch direct flights from Orlando to Paris Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation