Bach Festival Choir and Morse Museum team up for annual Christmas in the Park concert this week

click to enlarge
Those who have visited the Morse Museum of American Art before will recall the beautiful Tiffany stained glass windows on display. On the first Thursday of each December, however, the exhibit travels outside the museum as nine of these windows are installed in Central Park. They serve as the backdrop to a Christmas concert that includes the Bach Festival Choir, Youth Choir and Brass Ensemble. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks while they enjoy the show. But be warned, this event has been known to get crowded. If you'd like a good spot, get there early.
6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 | Central Park, 251 S. Park Ave., Winter Park | 407-645-5311 | morsemuseum.org
| free