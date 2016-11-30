The Gist

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Bach Festival Choir and Morse Museum team up for annual Christmas in the Park concert this week

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge gal_christmas_in_the_park_courtesy_morse_museum.jpg
Those who have visited the Morse Museum of American Art before will recall the beautiful Tiffany stained glass windows on display. On the first Thursday of each December, however, the exhibit travels outside the museum as nine of these windows are installed in Central Park. They serve as the backdrop to a Christmas concert that includes the Bach Festival Choir, Youth Choir and Brass Ensemble. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks while they enjoy the show. But be warned, this event has been known to get crowded. If you'd like a good spot, get there early.

6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 | Central Park, 251 S. Park Ave., Winter Park | 407-645-5311 | morsemuseum.org | free
