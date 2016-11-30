Authorities believe man who stole bucket of gold worth $1.6 million is hiding in Orlando

click to enlarge
The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who walked off with a literal 86-pound bucket of gold, and who is believed to be hiding out somewhere in either Orlando or Miami.
According to WNBC-TV
, the robbery took place in broad daylight last September in the midtown section of Manhattan.
While an armored truck guard was momentarily in the front cab of the truck retrieving his cell phone, the suspect strolled right up to the back of the truck and walked off with the 5-gallon bucket of gold flakes, which authorities say is worth nearly $1.6 million.
The man then wobbled down the street and escaped in a white van. Police say the suspect probably didn't know what was inside the bucket.