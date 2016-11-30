Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A manatee is currently stuck in a storm drain in Jacksonville
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 2:12 PM
Authorities with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and
Jacksonville Fire Rescue are working to free a manatee from a storm drain in Jacksonville, Florida.
According to WJXT
, the manatee was spotted by city workers working near the drain Wednesday afternoon at Davinci Avenue and Ortega Boulevard.
There's no word on exactly how the manatee got into this pickle, but the FWC says the mammal is too large to simply just turn around.
Crews are currently working to dig a larger opening around the drain to properly free the animal. The FWC says this process could take up to 6 hours.
WJXT has a live feed of the rescue effort here
.
