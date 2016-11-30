The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

The Heard

18 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 11:48 AM

click image Kaleigh Baker - PHOTO VIA KALEIGH BAKER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kaleigh Baker/Facebook
  • Kaleigh Baker
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With John David Williams  8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 1
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Friday, Dec. 2
A Night Called Quest 10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Yesterday's Soul 7 pm at Bloodhound Brew Pub & Eatery, 5801 Conroy Windermere Road.
Yogurt Smoothness 9:30 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Saturday, Dec.3
Repeal Day Party With Kaleigh Baker 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 4
Dolly's Musician's Reunion: American Hot Rods, Cult Revolution, Donnaha Station, Giddy Up Go, Hard Drive, Milka and many more noon at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Michelet Innocent Sunday 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Monday, Dec. 5
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Absinthe Jazz Trio 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Nadeem's Cheap Assed Bingo Night and Will's Birthday: Not Fugazi, Debt Neglector 8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 6
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Valencia Jazz Band Concert 7:30 at Valencia College Performing Arts Center, East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Authorities believe man who stole bucket of gold worth $1.6 million is hiding in Orlando Read More

  2. St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy Read More

  3. White supremacist fliers posted around UCF campus Read More

  4. Norwegian airline will soon launch direct flights from Orlando to Paris Read More

  5. Universal Orlando will get Nintendo-themed land Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation