18 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, Nov. 30
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Kaleigh Baker/Facebook
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With John David Williams
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Friday, Dec. 2
A Night Called Quest
10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Yesterday's Soul
7 pm at Bloodhound Brew Pub & Eatery, 5801 Conroy Windermere Road.
Yogurt Smoothness
9:30 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Saturday, Dec.3
Repeal Day Party With Kaleigh Baker
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Dolly's Musician's Reunion: American Hot Rods, Cult Revolution, Donnaha Station, Giddy Up Go, Hard Drive, Milka and many more
noon at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Michelet Innocent
Sunday 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Monday, Dec. 5
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Absinthe Jazz Trio
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Nadeem's Cheap Assed Bingo Night and Will's Birthday: Not Fugazi, Debt Neglector
8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Valencia Jazz Band Concert
7:30 at Valencia College Performing Arts Center, East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail.