Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Vlogger Social Repose goes live at Backbooth tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 1:30 PM
Photo via Social Repose/Facebook
Vlogger-turned-synth-pop-star Social Repose
(holy shit, what a time to be alive) brings a visually flamboyant but pop friendly sound to Backbooth tonight.
Social Repose opens for SayWeCanFly and Johnnie Gilbert
at 7 p.m. at Backbooth. Tickets are still available for $15.
