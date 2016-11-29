The Heard

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

The Heard

Vlogger Social Repose goes live at Backbooth tonight

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 1:30 PM

  • Photo via Social Repose/Facebook
Vlogger-turned-synth-pop-star Social Repose (holy shit, what a time to be alive) brings a visually flamboyant but pop friendly sound to Backbooth tonight.

Social Repose opens for SayWeCanFly and Johnnie Gilbert at 7 p.m. at Backbooth. Tickets are still available for $15.

