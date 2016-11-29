The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

The Gist

Universal Orlando will get Nintendo-themed land

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 12:03 PM

Instead of just playing Mario from your couch, you'll soon be able to step into the world of Nintendo at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal announced on their blog a few more details regarding their partnership with Nintendo, including the fact that all three parks (Hollywood, Japan, and Orlando) will be getting Nintendo-themed areas.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy of Universal Orlando
Although the announcement was sparse on specifics, we now know that guests can look forward to iconic gaming imagery such as gigantic Piranha Plants, question blocks and power-ups in the new area.

Universal says the areas will be expansive and interactive with new rides, shops and shows.

Universal Orlando is expected to announce specific details of what we can expect soon from each park soon.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy Read More

  2. Norwegian airline will soon launch direct flights from Orlando to Paris Read More

  3. Someone's giving away this creepy haunted doll on Orlando's Craigslist Read More

  4. Florida court backs notifying minor's parents before abortion Read More

  5. Downtown South is now officially called the SoDo District Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation