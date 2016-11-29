Universal Orlando will get Nintendo-themed land

Instead of just playing Mario from your couch, you'll soon be able to step into the world of Nintendo at Universal Orlando Resort.
Universal announced on their blog a few more details regarding their partnership with Nintendo, including the fact that all three parks (Hollywood, Japan, and Orlando) will be getting Nintendo-themed areas.
click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of Universal Orlando
Although the announcement was sparse on specifics, we now know that guests can look forward to iconic gaming imagery such as gigantic Piranha Plants, question blocks and power-ups in the new area.
Universal says the areas will be expansive and interactive with new rides, shops and shows.
Universal Orlando is expected to announce specific details of what we can expect soon from each park soon.