Tuesday, November 29, 2016

New restaurant and pool area coming to Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 7:00 AM

  Image via Disney
Back in June 2015, Disney filed permits for new timeshare bungalows at the Wilderness Lodge on Bay Lake. The preexisting wing converted to timeshares is to be known as the Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, while the new bungalows will be known as the Copper Creek Villas & Cabins.

Now, Disney has confirmed that the Hidden Springs Pool, better known as the quiet pool, will be getting a major update that better reflect the new theme.

The new pool area, known as Boulder Ridge Cove, will look like an abandoned rock quarry with a small "Boulder Ridge Railway and Mining Co." water tower. Mining equipment, large rocks, and an enlarged sun deck will help with the theming. Amenities will include a large, secluded hot tub area and a zero-entry access to the main pool. The large rocks will block some of the lakefront views but will make the pool area more private.

  Image via Disney
A new lakefront restaurant will also be built just outside the pool area. The Geyser Point Bar & Grill will offer lakefront views and outdoor dining. A new quick service restaurant will also be added.

The new pool area and lakefront will have major nods to Disney and American history with various train and mining references. The former pool had much less theming and was often overlooked by guests.

Boulder Ridge Cove pool is slated to open by Summer 2017.
