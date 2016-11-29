Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Bloggytown

NASA will give SpaceX $112 million contract after September's infamous rocket explosion

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge JEREMY REPER
  • Jeremy Reper
In a deal worth $112 million, NASA will be conducting the first ever survey of Earth's surface water with the help of a SpaceX rocket.

Approved last week, the deal will award the California-based private space contractor, SpaceX, with federal dollars in exchange for use of one of its Falcon 9 Full Thrust rockets.

The mission, named Surface Water and Ocean Topography, will launch in April 2021 from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

One launch of the partially-reusable rocket is estimated at $62 million with a landing record of 6 out of 8, with one destroyed during pre-test.

The deal comes on the heels of a failed September Falcon 9 launch in Cape Canaveral that destroyed a Facebook satellite, leaving CEO Mark Zuckerberg "deeply disappointed."

Many are hoping this contract and mission lead to further SpaceX investments in Florida.

Port Canaveral will already be voting in December on a lease agreement, postponed from Nov. 16, for SpaceX to occupy a building meant to refurbish Falcon 9s.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy Read More

  2. Universal Orlando will get Nintendo-themed land Read More

  3. Norwegian airline will soon launch direct flights from Orlando to Paris Read More

  4. Someone's giving away this creepy haunted doll on Orlando's Craigslist Read More

  5. Florida court backs notifying minor's parents before abortion Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation