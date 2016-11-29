Full Sail students release song to benefit Pulse victims

Students at Full Sail University wrote a new song benefiting the victims of the Pulse shooting.
According to Yahoo
, Full Sail students Tim Asunmo, Sophia Pun, Nadif Cadet, and Josh Davis were all in a songwriting club and penned "Together We're Strong" to help express how they were feeling after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The song, which is a piano ballad, proclaims "One voice, one song, one love, together we're strong, united as one, we'll move on," with verses sharing their reactions to the tragedy and their pain.
Yahoo has also shared a 5-minute video showing the writers discussing what the song means to them and why they wrote it. In it, Cadet states "one of my hopes for the song is that people can hear the song and be encouraged by it and motivated and inspired to unite with other people."
One hundred percent of the song's proceeds will go towards the Orlando United Assistance Center. The songwriters hope to raise $5,000, and are asking for a minimum $5 donation to download the song. The song can be downloaded here
, although currently the link appears to be down.
The OUAC
helps provide assistance to anyone effected by the tragedy, helping them find resources such as counseling, LGBT groups, and legal advice.