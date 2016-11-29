Enchanting Extras Collection is now a one-stop shop for spending extra money at Disney World

click to enlarge
Over the past few years, Disney World has begun offering a seemingly endless supply of dessert parties, VIP tours, and other upcharge events. This continuously evolving collection has created confusion over what is offered where. Now Disney has a new way to help navigate through all of the options.
The Enchanting Extras Collection
is now a single brand in which all of these upcharge events will be offered. The collection means that guests can more easily navigate between the various upcharge options. Events and tours are now broken into eight categories. The ‘Unique Access Tours' is where guests can find information on the VIP and backstage tours. ‘Limited-Time Events' is where the seasonal up-charge events are listed. The various animal encounters at Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and the AK Lodge are listed under ‘Nature Experiences.' Meal-based experiences, such as the Chef's Table at Victoria and Alberts and the Dine with an Imagineer offerings, are listed under ‘Adventures in Dining.' In the ‘Special Occasions,' category guests can find information on unique, custom offerings such as specialty cakes, in-room celebrations, carriage rides and the such. Water Sports, Golfing, Spa Treatments and the various activities at Fort Wilderness are listed under the ‘Rest and Recreation' category. ‘Make Believe and More' is now where info on becoming a knight or princess at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique or a pirate at The Pirates League are listed, along with a family tour of Magic Kingdom and an afternoon tea event at Grand Floridian. Lastly, the six different dessert parties that take place across property are now all listed together under ‘Spectacular Sweet Spots.'
The different departments that put on the various events, such as Dining, Floral & Gifts, and VIP Services, are still over their assigned events but the Collection means that guests don't have to search the entire Disney World website (and even some other sites, such as the case with Floral & Gifts, to find the events. It also means if a guest enjoys one type of event, such as the Wishes Dessert Party, they can more easily find similar events to also partake in.
Not all upgrades are listed on the site. Some that are VIP in nature or are tests
, like the Magic Kingdom cabanas
, are not listed. To reserve most of the upcharge events guests are still required to call to make reservations.