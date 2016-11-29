Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals announce Orlando show in 2017
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 4:28 PM
Photo via Ben Harper/Facebook
Soul-rockers Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals
have today announced an Orlando date as part of their "Call It What It Is
" Spring 2017 tour.
The band is still touring behind their latest album, Call It What It I
s, released on Stax Records.
Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals are set to play the Hard Rock Live on Monday, May 1, 2017
at 8 p.m. Tickets currently run $38.00-$73.00
and go onsale this Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.
