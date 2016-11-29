The Heard

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals announce Orlando show in 2017

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 4:28 PM

Soul-rockers Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals have today announced an Orlando date as part of their "Call It What It Is" Spring 2017 tour.

The band is still touring behind their latest album, Call It What It Is, released on Stax Records.

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals are set to play the Hard Rock Live on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 8 p.m. Tickets currently run $38.00-$73.00 and go onsale this Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

