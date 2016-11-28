Theatrical metal act September Mourning plays Haven Lounge tonight

Sensory overload and multimedia symphonic metal act September Mourning will be making an appearance in Orlando this evening at Winter Park's Haven Lounge.
The band, centered around singer and conceptualist September Mourning, creates over the top metal and looks like a comic book or anime come to life, which is actually intentional. September Mourning begin as a band and a comic book (created in tandem with Marc Silvestri at Top Cow Comics) simultaneously and is intended as a multiplatform assault on the senses.