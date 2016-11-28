The Heard

Monday, November 28, 2016

The Heard

Theatrical metal act September Mourning plays Haven Lounge tonight

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 2:25 PM

click image PHOTO VIA SEPTEMBER MOURNING/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via September Mourning/Facebook
Sensory overload and multimedia symphonic metal act September Mourning will be making an appearance in Orlando this evening at Winter Park's Haven Lounge.

The band, centered around singer and conceptualist September Mourning, creates over the top metal and looks like a comic book or anime come to life, which is actually intentional. September Mourning begin as a band and a comic book (created in tandem with Marc Silvestri at Top Cow Comics) simultaneously and is intended as a multiplatform assault on the senses.

September Mourning headline the Haven Lounge tonight with Meka Nism, Stereo Type, Thicket and A Fine Line. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets will run you from $12-$15.

