Star soprano Ariadne Greif opens Orlando Phil's 'Women in Song' series at the Plaza Live

Ariadne Greif is a fascinating case: The soprano is universally praised for her performances of Mozart, Schubert and Beethoven, but rather than rest on the easy laurels of the classical repertoire standing next to a concert grand, she relentlessly pushes forward, exploring new music and more creative modes of expressing it. The New York Times enthused over her “searing top notes and dusky depths” in a 2014 production of Georg Friedrich Haas’ Atthis, but also reported that “the dramatic impact of physical discomfort in performance has fascinated her for some time,” describing how Greif ripped strips of duct tape off her body until she was nude, all the while singing Sappho’s anguished lines. At this first installment of the Orlando Philharmonic’s new “Women in Song” series, it’s extremely unlikely that Greif will strip. And here in Orlando, she will be singing Schubert, Ravel and Dvorak; not Crumb, Aperghis and Ono. But: The program is still challenging in a quiet way, incorporating a spoken word piece by Cole NeSmith, cello accompaniment by O.Phil music director Eric Jacobsen and a casual atmosphere capped by a “bar hang” in the homey Plaza Live lobby after the show.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 | Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-770-0071 | orlandophil.org
| $22-$27