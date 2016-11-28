Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 28, 2016

Bloggytown

Someone's giving away this creepy haunted doll on Orlando's Craigslist

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CRAIGSLIST
  • Photo via Craigslist
Just in time for Cyber Monday, a doll someone is claiming is possessed by the spirit of a deceased little boy is up for grabs on Orlando's Craigslist.

Simply titled "Free Vesil Doll," the listing was posted yesterday to Craigslist's "Free" section.

The post reads:
Have a vesil doll with a spirit of a little boy in it. His name is herbie and he is from texas. His parents were drug addicts and he died from there neglect. He is a happy little spirit that likes to watch cartoons and play with the radio and electronics. He needs a very good home we work alot so do not have time to spend with him. Whoever wants him he is free.
So, if someone on your Holiday shopping list is really wanting a haunted doll to watch cartoons with, you're in luck.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy Read More

  2. Three Cyber Monday deals from local restaurants and food delivery services Read More

  3. Flavortown is about to arrive as Planet Hollywood begins taking reservations, readies to reopen Read More

  4. Orlando City Stadium installs Pulse tribute seats Read More

  5. First commercial flight from U.S. to Cuba in over 50 years lands in Havana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation