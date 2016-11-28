Someone's giving away this creepy haunted doll on Orlando's Craigslist

Have a vesil doll with a spirit of a little boy in it. His name is herbie and he is from texas. His parents were drug addicts and he died from there neglect. He is a happy little spirit that likes to watch cartoons and play with the radio and electronics. He needs a very good home we work alot so do not have time to spend with him. Whoever wants him he is free.So, if someone on your Holiday shopping list is really wanting a haunted doll to watch cartoons with, you're in luck.
