Someone's giving away this creepy haunted doll on Orlando's Craigslist

click to enlarge Photo via Craigslist

Have a vesil doll with a spirit of a little boy in it. His name is herbie and he is from texas. His parents were drug addicts and he died from there neglect. He is a happy little spirit that likes to watch cartoons and play with the radio and electronics. He needs a very good home we work alot so do not have time to spend with him. Whoever wants him he is free.

Just in time for Cyber Monday, a doll someone is claiming is possessed by the spirit of a deceased little boy is up for grabs on Orlando's Craigslist.Simply titled " Free Vesil Doll ," the listing was posted yesterday to Craigslist's "Free" section.The post reads:So, if someone on your Holiday shopping list is really wanting a haunted doll to watch cartoons with, you're in luck.