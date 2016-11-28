Raising Cadence, Henrietta, Run Raquel, Set Off Sailing, Hoverounds ALL to play Will's Pub tonight

click image Photo by Brandon Bailey via Raising Cadence/Facebook

Raising Cadence

Tonight at Will's Pub, a phalanx of local talent representing indie rock, ska, pop rock, and folk will be hitting the stage for one very diverse show. Locals Raising Cadence, Run Raquel, Sett Off Sailing, and Henrietta (doing an acoustic set), will be joined by the Hoverounds from Deland Mixed local bills are a blessing in that you get a crash course on the state of the scene across genres for mere pennies to the dollar.This stacked-as-hell show starts at 8 p.m. tonight and tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door.