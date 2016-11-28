The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 28, 2016

The Heard

Raising Cadence, Henrietta, Run Raquel, Set Off Sailing, Hoverounds ALL to play Will's Pub tonight

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 1:30 PM

click image Raising Cadence - PHOTO BY BRANDON BAILEY VIA RAISING CADENCE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Brandon Bailey via Raising Cadence/Facebook
  • Raising Cadence
Tonight at Will's Pub, a phalanx of local talent representing indie rock, ska, pop rock, and folk will be hitting the stage for one very diverse show. Locals Raising Cadence, Run Raquel, Sett Off Sailing, and Henrietta (doing an acoustic set), will be joined by the Hoverounds from Deland Mixed local bills are a blessing in that you get a crash course on the state of the scene across genres for mere pennies to the dollar.

This stacked-as-hell show starts at 8 p.m. tonight and tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy Read More

  2. Orlando City Stadium installs Pulse tribute seats Read More

  3. Three Cyber Monday deals from local restaurants and food delivery services Read More

  4. Enzian screens 'The Fifth Element,' a time capsule of '90s obsessions Read More

  5. Florida's new House speaker calls teacher's union lawsuit 'downright evil' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation