Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 28, 2016

Bloggytown

Norwegian airline will soon launch direct flights from Orlando to Paris

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RON2/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via ron2/Instagram
Norwegian airline plans on having weekly nonstop routes from Orlando to Paris starting July 31, 2017 according to Travel Agent Central.

The Orlando-Paris service will start at $229 one way including taxes.

The airline is also planning on increasing plane travel frequencies in other cities. New York City and Paris will operate daily, Los Angeles will operate four times a week and Fort Lauderdale will operate twice per week.

In July, Paris became Norwegian’s sixth European city with nonstop flights from the U.S. Other cities in the U.S. will have nonstop service to European cities like Barcelona, Guadeloupe and Copenhagen in the coming months. Hopefully these cities will become available for Orlando travel in the future.

Long-haul flights for Norwegian are on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering both a Premium Cabin and Economy.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy Read More

  2. Three Cyber Monday deals from local restaurants and food delivery services Read More

  3. Florida's new House speaker calls teacher's union lawsuit 'downright evil' Read More

  4. Orlando City Stadium installs Pulse tribute seats Read More

  5. Enzian screens 'The Fifth Element,' a time capsule of '90s obsessions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation