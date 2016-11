Enzian screens 'The Fifth Element,' a time capsule of '90s obsessions

click to enlarge

In a tour de force one-two punch, French director Luc Besson wrote and directed a back-to-back pair of films that will forever define the look and feel of the 1990s:(1994, Natalie Portman’s feature film debut as a 12-year-old assassin) and(1997). While they share a certain comic-booky improbability,was a gritty, emotional thriller, whilewas a goofy grab bag of futuristic silliness … hence its utter genius. There are so many iconic figures and moments inthat it’s effectively a time capsule of ’90s obsessions: Milla Jovovich as an orange-haired alien in Jean-Paul Gaultier bandages; trip-hop star Tricky as a lackadaisical evil henchman; Chris Tucker in his last, and perhaps only, brilliant role as the ambiguously gendered broadcaster Ruby Rhod; and let us never forget the sight and sound of the aria-warbling, 10-foot-tall, tentacled blue Diva Plavalaguna. The “official movie trailer” you’ll find on YouTube is straight garbage and manages to capture roughly nothing of the actual film experience, butis such a mystery basket of absurdities and brilliance that it might be impossible for a trailer to capture. This Cult Classics screening is timed to prime us for Besson’s latest sci-fi madness,, out in early 2017, but we’ll happily settle in to relive a vacation on the planet Fhloston Paradise that went terribly awry.9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orange Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $8