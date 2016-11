Band of the Week: Luscious Lisa

click to enlarge

Just the facts:

Luscious Lisa - lead vocals, production, sex appeal.



Scotty Pizza - drums, bass, guitar, piano, harmonica, maracas, church organ (giggity), hand claps, tambourine, hypeman, garbage bag, otherwise…



Shakes Vanilla - DJ, Technical Director



The band formed when Luscious Lisa rescued a young Scotty Pizza from a garbage can in 2009. They began writing music, and started performing in 2012 with additional members DJ Shakes Vanilla, and Dick McTits on drums who left in 2013 to pursue the career of a professional vagabond.(2013) - available on iTunes EP (2015) - available on Bandcamp Shoop, The, Sex, And, KweenOpening for Afroman at Cafe DaVinci in Deland for the first time. Our first ever sold out show.American Party Machine. Because when they sing about riding Space Mountain, you know that they mean it.That we are somehow a comedy band/act. We are a socially forward band that writes lyrics that promote acceptance and confidence for issues like body image, sexuality, gender, etc. My lyrics pertain to my own female sexual power and you should never confuse a woman's promiscuity or open mind as consent or desperation. We just happen to be hilarious to boot ;)My least favorite part is that bars aren't open 'till 6 a.m. My favorite thing is the overwhelming response from the LGBTQ community. Nothing can be harder than accepting your own sexuality. The fact that it is so hard to be accepted is my only motivating factor in this band.We have a new album and our first music video coming next year.