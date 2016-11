Shania Pain play Trash Glam Showcase at Spacebar tonight

click image Photo via Shania Pain/Facebook

Improvised industrial-style synthscapes and reverb-soaked vocals from Shania Pain , a local duo who are the spiritual children of Alan Vega and Martin Rev.Shania Pain play the Spacebar tonight at 9:30 p.m. as part of Brandon Alexander's Trash Glam Showcase , along with DJs and rumored musical surprises. Cover is $3.