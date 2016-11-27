The Heard

Sunday, November 27, 2016

Shania Pain play Trash Glam Showcase at Spacebar tonight

Posted By on Sun, Nov 27, 2016 at 12:00 PM

click image PHOTO VIA SHANIA PAIN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Shania Pain/Facebook
Improvised industrial-style synthscapes and reverb-soaked vocals from Shania Pain, a local duo who are the spiritual children of Alan Vega and Martin Rev.

Shania Pain play the Spacebar tonight at 9:30 p.m. as part of Brandon Alexander's Trash Glam Showcase, along with DJs and rumored musical surprises. Cover is $3.

