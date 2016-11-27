Sunday, November 27, 2016
Shania Pain play Trash Glam Showcase at Spacebar tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Sun, Nov 27, 2016 at 12:00 PM
click image
-
Photo via Shania Pain/Facebook
Improvised industrial-style synthscapes and reverb-soaked vocals from Shania Pain
, a local duo who are the spiritual children of Alan Vega and Martin Rev.
Shania Pain play the Spacebar tonight at 9:30 p.m. as part of Brandon Alexander's Trash Glam Showcase
, along with DJs and rumored musical surprises. Cover is $3.
Tags: Shania Pain, Spacebar, Industrial, Music, Show, Brandon Alexander, Glam, Showcase, Image, Video