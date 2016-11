Help decorate Thornton Park's Christmas tree next Wednesday

Photo via Thornton Park District/Facebook

Decorating the tree in preparation of Santa's arrival is a Christmas tradition for many, but if you feel your tree decorating skills extend past your living room you can volunteer to help decorate Thornton Park' s tree.From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 30, you can come out to help hang ornaments and string lights while getting into the Christmas spirit.Wednesday, 1-4 pm; Thornton Park, Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street; free; thorntonparkdistrict.com