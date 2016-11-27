Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, November 27, 2016

Bloggytown

Head to Gaylord Palms for their annual Christmas celebration

Posted By on Sun, Nov 27, 2016 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHRISTMASATGAYLORDPALMS.COM
  • Photo via christmasatgaylordpalms.com
Instead of driving around random neighborhoods to see house decorations, head to the Gaylord Palms for lavish displays.

Christmas at Gaylord Palms includes 2 million twinkling Christmas lights and acres of larger-than-life decorations. A Charlie Brown christmas will be featured in the popular ICE! attraction, Cirque Dreams UnWrapped live stage show will play and there will be thrilling snow tubing among other activities.

BONUS: You can sit on Santa's lap and the elves can't judge.

Nov. 18 - Jan. 1. 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee; prices vary; 407-586-4423; christmasatgaylordpalms.com

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy Read More

  2. Bill Nelson wants federal investigation into how Florida uses driver's license records Read More

  3. Disney confirms major transformation at Epcot and rumors are flying Read More

  4. Man or machine? Orlando synth-pop project Moondragon plays Spacebar tonight Read More

  5. Dolly Parton's timeless talent justifies making the trip out to Tampa for once Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation