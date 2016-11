Head to Gaylord Palms for their annual Christmas celebration

click to enlarge Photo via christmasatgaylordpalms.com

Instead of driving around random neighborhoods to see house decorations, head to the Gaylord Palms for lavish displays. Christmas at Gaylord Palms includes2 million twinkling Christmas lights and acres of larger-than-life decorations. A Charlie Brown christmas will be featured in the popular ICE! attraction, Cirque Dreams UnWrapped live stage show will play and there will be thrilling snow tubing among other activities.BONUS: You can sit on Santa's lap and the elves can't judge.Nov. 18 - Jan. 1. 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee; prices vary; 407-586-4423; christmasatgaylordpalms.com