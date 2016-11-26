The Heard

Saturday, November 26, 2016

The Heard

'Spanksgiving' wants you to be thankful for rhythm this holiday season

Posted By on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 12:21 PM

PHOTO VIA BUNGALOWER
  • Photo via Bungalower
If the holiday tunes and grandpa's repeated stories aren't quite doing it for you this Thanksgiving, Lil Indies' Saturday "Spanksgiving" promises to remind you that you still have your youth.

Described as a "cornucopia of rhythm," the free event will feature the spunky tunes of Orlando hip-hop/nerdcore fixtures EyeQ and Quartz Relic.

If anything, think of it as a mental break from the confines of family life.

Saturday, 10 pm; Lil' Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.


