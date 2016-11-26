Saturday, November 26, 2016
Snow comes down at annual Light Up UCF attraction
Posted
By Marimar Toledo
on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 11:10 AM
Snow doesn't normally fall in Florida but thanks to Light Up UCF, locals get a little slice of a white christmas.
The holiday attraction provides Central Florida families and residents with a family-friendly winter wonderland featuring ice skating to bust your ass in and rides.
There's also a light show synchronized with classic christmas tunes as snow magically falls on people's beaming smiles.
Nov. 18 - Jan. 7. CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd; $10-$20; 407-823-6363; lightupUCF.com
