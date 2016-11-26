The Heard

Saturday, November 26, 2016

Skanksgiving returns to West End Trading Co.

Posted By on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Skanksgiving, the annual holiday ska party hosted by the West End Trading Co., will be gracing us with its presence once again this year.

Worry not, the Saturday night event has made sure that you don't have to skip a Thursday evening of thinly-veiled political insults hurled across a turkey laying spread-eagle.

You also don't have to come up with an excuse to get out of babysitting your cousin's kids while their parents go Black Friday shopping, though you probably want to.

Taj Motel Trio, Pressure Dem, Control This, YugoSKAvia, Chieforia, Help Police, The Ambassadors and 69 Fingers will be performing just to remind you that holidays don't have to be as lame as they're made out to be.

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.; West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10-$15; 407-322-7475.

