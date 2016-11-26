Saturday, November 26, 2016
Shop local today at Mills 50's Small Business Market & Bazaar
Posted
By Aileen Perilla
on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 8:15 AM
click to enlarge
Save some room on that credit card and head over to The District at Mills 50 to support your local small business for Small Business Saturday Market & Bazaar.
The event will feature local businesses with vintage, antique and handmade goods as well as pop-up shops, music and drinks. Food trucks, La Empanada and Dixieland diner will be onsite fueling your shopping binge.
This is a great way to snag a unique gift for the person who seems to have everything.
Saturday, 1-5 pm; The District at Mills 50, 1221 N. Mills Ave.; free; 407-601-3363; facebook.com/thedistrictatmills50
.
Tags: Small Business Saturday, The District at Mills 50, Image