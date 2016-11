Man or machine? Orlando synth-pop project Moondragon plays Spacebar tonight

click image Photo via Moondragon/Facebook

Top-shelf retro synth-pop majesty from Orlando's Moondragon ; unafraid of echoing the big pop moves of a Jan Hammer or Tangerine Dream. This rare live outing is part of a stacked bill with Tiger Fawn, Savannah's Quelliott and Shania Pain.This Vinyl Warhol-produced show starts tonight at 9 p.m. at the Spacebar. Cover is $5.