Saturday, November 26, 2016
Man or machine? Orlando synth-pop project Moondragon plays Spacebar tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 2:30 PM
Photo via Moondragon/Facebook
Top-shelf retro synth-pop majesty from Orlando's Moondragon
; unafraid of echoing the big pop moves of a Jan Hammer or Tangerine Dream. This rare live outing is part of a stacked bill with Tiger Fawn, Savannah's Quelliott and Shania Pain.
This Vinyl Warhol-produced show starts tonight at 9 p.m. at the Spacebar. Cover is $5.
