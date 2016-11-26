Saturday, November 26, 2016
Bok Tower Gardens hosts old-timey holidays event
Posted
By Martina Smith
on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 9:30 AM
Grandpa's old stories at Thanksgiving make you feel nostalgic for the good ol' days?
If so, you can visit Bok Tower Gardens to get a feel for what the holiday season was like back in the 40's at their holi-DAYS
event. Starting on Nov. 29, you'll be able to see the vintage Model As outside Pinewood Estate, meet historical characters from the time period and catch a few surprise personalities from the past.
This blast from the past is included with Bok Tower Gardens admission.
Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $12-$18; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org
