Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, November 26, 2016

Bloggytown

Bok Tower Gardens hosts old-timey holidays event

Posted By on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge cal-sel-25-sun-carillon-concertjpg
Grandpa's old stories at Thanksgiving make you feel nostalgic for the good ol' days?

If so, you can visit Bok Tower Gardens to get a feel for what the holiday season was like back in the 40's at their holi-DAYS event. Starting on Nov. 29, you'll be able to see the vintage Model As outside Pinewood Estate, meet historical characters from the time period and catch a few surprise personalities from the past.

This blast from the past is included with Bok Tower Gardens admission.

Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $12-$18; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bill Nelson wants federal investigation into how Florida uses driver's license records Read More

  2. Disney releases details on Pandora: The World of Avatar, confirms it's opening next summer Read More

  3. Dolly Parton's timeless talent justifies making the trip out to Tampa for once Read More

  4. Spacebar presents Friendsgiving after actual Turkey Day Read More

  5. Shop local today at Mills 50's Small Business Market & Bazaar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation