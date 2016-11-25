Friday, November 25, 2016
Spacebar presents Friendsgiving after actual Turkey Day
Posted
By Marimar Toledo
on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 11:28 AM
Sometimes going back home for the holidays makes you feel like shit. You
wish you could just hang out with your friends to make you feel better and Spacebar is doing just that for you this holiday season.
This free event will let you drink your problems away with your best buds as you dance along to a post-turkey day DJ set celebrating friendship and some of best people in your life.
Friday, 8 pm; Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.; free; 407-228-0804.
