Orlando Philharmonic to host post-Thanksgiving "Home for the Holidays" concert

Just in time for the looming Christmas season, the Orlando Philharmonic will join forces with other local groups for a "Home for the Holidays" concert at the Bob Carr Theater on Saturday.As part of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra's Pops Series at the Bob Carr Theater, the group will perform both an afternoon and an evening showcase for those itching to leave the house after the usual holiday family lockdowns.The Philharmonic will partner with the Celebration Ringers of the First United Methodist Church of Winter Park along with The Holiday Singers and the Opera Orlando Youth Choir the showcases.Tickets range from $21 to $78, so come and help ring in yet another holiday season in style.Saturday, 2 & 8 p.m.; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $21-$78;407-246-4262.