The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 25, 2016

The Gist

Orlando Philharmonic to host post-Thanksgiving "Home for the Holidays" concert

Posted By on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo via Dr. Phillips Center
Just in time for the looming Christmas season, the Orlando Philharmonic will join forces with other local groups for a "Home for the Holidays" concert at the Bob Carr Theater on Saturday.

As part of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra's Pops Series at the Bob Carr Theater, the group will perform both an afternoon and an evening showcase for those itching to leave the house after the usual holiday family lockdowns.

The Philharmonic will partner with the Celebration Ringers of the First United Methodist Church of Winter Park along with The Holiday Singers and the Opera Orlando Youth Choir the showcases.

Tickets range from $21 to $78, so come and help ring in yet another holiday season in style.

Saturday, 2 & 8 p.m.; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $21-$78; 407-246-4262.
Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney releases details on Pandora: The World of Avatar, confirms it's opening next summer Read More

  2. Disney confirms major transformation at Epcot and rumors are flying Read More

  3. Andretti bets big on Universal Blvd site, announcements of attractions there just keep coming Read More

  4. Dolly Parton's timeless talent justifies making the trip out to Tampa for once Read More

  5. The Hideaway Bar now takes credit cards Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation