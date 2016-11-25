The Heard

Friday, November 25, 2016

Number of the Feast 2 brings post-Thanksgiving metal to Will's Pub

Posted By on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 8:33 AM

When your family time starts to feel dull this Thanksgiving, head to Will's Pub for holiday drink specials and metal music.

At Number of the Beast 2, you can get a PBR Tall Boy for $2 or try a Wild Turkey Nibbler for $3, while a continuous playlist of metal music keeps you head-banging and throwing up the metal horns all night long.

Plus, it's free!

Thursday, 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; various menu prices; willspub.org.

