Friday, November 25, 2016
Number of the Feast 2 brings post-Thanksgiving metal to Will's Pub
Posted
By Martina Smith
on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 8:33 AM
When your family time starts to feel dull this Thanksgiving, head to Will's Pub for holiday drink specials and metal music.
At Number of the Beast 2
, you can get a PBR Tall Boy for $2 or try a Wild Turkey Nibbler for $3, while a continuous playlist of metal music keeps you head-banging and throwing up the metal horns all night long.
Plus, it's free!
Thursday, 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; various menu prices; willspub.org
