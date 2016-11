click image Photo by Alexander Elkholy via Gin Wigmore/Facebook

Gutsy New Zealand belter Gin Wigmore has a helluva résumé — playing the Warped tour, acting in a latter-day James Bond film, recording with Ryan Adams’ Cardinals — and this is your chance to see a breakout artist in an intimate venue.Gin Wigmore holds court at the Social downtown at 8 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $15