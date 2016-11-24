Thursday, November 24, 2016
Locals Mellow Relics kick out the jams on Thanksgiving night
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 12:00 PM
Photo via Mellow Relics/Facebook
Get out of the house but for god’s sake don’t go torment hapless mall employees; head downtown to soak in the tech-jam grooves of local quintet Mellow Relics
The Mellow Relics fight against the tryptophan blues at 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving night at Tanqueray’s. Show is free.
