Thursday, November 24, 2016

Locals Mellow Relics kick out the jams on Thanksgiving night

Posted By on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 12:00 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MELLOW RELICS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Mellow Relics/Facebook
Get out of the house but for god’s sake don’t go torment hapless mall employees; head downtown to soak in the tech-jam grooves of local quintet Mellow Relics.

The Mellow Relics fight against the tryptophan blues at 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving night at Tanqueray’s. Show is free.

