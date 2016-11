click to enlarge

Monolithic alt-rockers and '90s survivors Helmet are due to play Orlando this week as part of extensive touring behind a new album, and the continuing need for catharsis through sonics. The band reformed in 2004 after a bit of a hiatus, most notably undertaking a tour where they played the well-regarded LPfrom start to finish, but this new jaunt centers around a similarly new album, Helmet play The Social with Local H (buzz bin style) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.